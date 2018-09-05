The story appears on
Missing bodies from mudflow retrieved
Eight people have been confirmed dead with the last three missing bodies retrieved from a mudflow that occurred in southwest China’s Yunnan Province last Wednesday, local authorities said yesterday.
The accident occurred in Mojiang County in the city of Pu’er as a mudflow poured into a tunnel construction site and carried away a work shed.
Four railway construction workers were killed on site by the mudflow, leaving four workers missing and two more injured.
During the search and rescue operation, the bodies of the four missing workers were recovered and identified by relatives and DNA tests, said the city’s publicity department.
Elsewhere, thousands of rescuers searched for 15 people who were missing after a flood and mudslide hit the province’s Mengdong Township in Malipo County on Sunday.
The flood and mudslide left five people dead and seven others injured, while also forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 residents, according to the local rescue headquarters.
