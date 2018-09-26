The story appears on
September 26, 2018
Moon soon
China plans to explore the southern and northern regions of the moon by 2030, according to the China National Space Administration.
Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, said at a recent conference in Beijing that China is planning four missions in the fourth stage of its lunar exploration program including landing on the South and North Pole regions. The exploration of the South Pole will investigate the age of the lunar soil and isotopes of hydrogen, carbon, helium and oxygen in the solar wind. At the North Pole, the focus will be on the possibility that ice exists in the permanent shadow area.
