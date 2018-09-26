Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

September 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Moon soon

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 26, 2018 | Print Edition

China plans to explore the southern and northern regions of the moon by 2030, according to the China National Space Administration.

Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, said at a recent conference in Beijing that China is planning four missions in the fourth stage of its lunar exploration program including landing on the South and North Pole regions. The exploration of the South Pole will investigate the age of the lunar soil and isotopes of hydrogen, carbon, helium and oxygen in the solar wind. At the North Pole, the focus will be on the possibility that ice exists in the permanent shadow area.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿