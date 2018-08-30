Advanced Search

August 30, 2018

Mudflow kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Four people have been confirmed dead and four others missing after a mudflow poured into a tunnel construction site carrying away a work shed in southwest Yunnan Province yesterday. Pu’er City authorities have sent rescuers to the China Railway Engineering Corp project site in Mojiang County.

