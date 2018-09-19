Advanced Search

September 19, 2018

Neglecting aged father lands man behind bars

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 19, 2018 | Print Edition

A COURT in southwest China’s Sichuan Province has jailed a man for two years for neglecting his aging father, an unusually severe sentence for flouting the law obliging offspring to care for elderly parents.

His four sisters were handed suspended sentences for ignoring their dad, the court wrote on its official social media account last week.

The family lived near the village where their father, surnamed Zhang, shared a home with his wife. In 2010 the last child left, citing her father’s “bad temper,” the court wrote. When she moved, she took along her mother, leaving the old man, then aged in his 70s, alone.

As Zhang’s health failed, local village authorities began contacting his family to demand they return to care for him.

The children ignored the calls, the court said.

In 2016, Zhang’s health began to rapidly deteriorate but they still refused to return. Finally, village authorities decided to hand the issue over to the courts. But it was too late for Zhang who “died a lonely death,” the court wrote. He was 80.

“This case has created a severely vile effect on society,” the court wrote.

A 2013 law requires offspring to visit and provide for parents over 60.

