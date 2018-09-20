New series rocket for Long March

Home » Nation

China plans to launch the heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-9 in 2028, an official of the China National Space Administration said at the World Conference on Science Literacy in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, said that the length of the Long March-9 will exceed 90 meters, and the rocket would have a core stage with a diameter of 10 meters.

It would be able to carry a payload of 140 tons into low-Earth orbit, five times that of the Long March-5, said Li. The rocket’s capacity would also reach 50 tons for Earth-Moon transfer orbit.

China is also developing a medium space rocket, the Long March-8, which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2020. The Long March rocket series has been launched 284 times, sending more than 400 spacecraft into space.