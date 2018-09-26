The story appears on
No road overload
Major highways and artery roads saw little congestion and no major accidents during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, when millions of people took trips home. Over 160,000 police officers were deployed and more than 50,000 vehicles dispatched per day to keep the traffic moving smoothly and safely nationwide. Unfortunately, a total of 432,000 cases of traffic violations were handled.
