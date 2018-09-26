Advanced Search

September 26, 2018

No road overload

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Major highways and artery roads saw little congestion and no major accidents during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, when millions of people took trips home. Over 160,000 police officers were deployed and more than 50,000 vehicles dispatched per day to keep the traffic moving smoothly and safely nationwide. Unfortunately, a total of 432,000 cases of traffic violations were handled.

