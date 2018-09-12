Home » Nation

Beijing’s Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has released the 2019 Palace Museum Calendar. The calendar has been one of the museum’s most sought-after souvenirs since 2010. This year’s calendar, released on Monday, is themed on the Chinese zodiac year of the pig, featuring artifacts related to pigs at the museum. The content was carefully selected by research fellows at the museum in order to present the essence of traditional Chinese culture.