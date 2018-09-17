Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Panda corridor plan

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 17, 2018 | Print Edition

Forestry authorities in northwest Shaanxi Province have launched an ecological corridor program that is designed to connect fragmented habitats of giant pandas to promote the gene flow between the wild population. By means of bridge construction and road culvert clearance, six ecological corridors will be built in the Qinling mountain by 2027 to facilitate easy passage of the animals.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿