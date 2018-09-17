The story appears on
Page A6
September 17, 2018
Related News
Panda corridor plan
Forestry authorities in northwest Shaanxi Province have launched an ecological corridor program that is designed to connect fragmented habitats of giant pandas to promote the gene flow between the wild population. By means of bridge construction and road culvert clearance, six ecological corridors will be built in the Qinling mountain by 2027 to facilitate easy passage of the animals.
