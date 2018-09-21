Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Parental anxiety over kids

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A NEW survey shows that Chinese parents are anxious about their children’s education, rating the level of anxiety at 67 on a 100-point scale. The survey was released by China’s online education platform SmartStudy.com and portal website Sina.com. It was based on answers from 3,205 respondents between August 1 and 15 through online questionnaires. The top three factors causing anxiety in parents are school performance, campus safety and mobile phone addiction.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿