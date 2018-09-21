Parental anxiety over kids

Home » Nation

A NEW survey shows that Chinese parents are anxious about their children’s education, rating the level of anxiety at 67 on a 100-point scale. The survey was released by China’s online education platform SmartStudy.com and portal website Sina.com. It was based on answers from 3,205 respondents between August 1 and 15 through online questionnaires. The top three factors causing anxiety in parents are school performance, campus safety and mobile phone addiction.