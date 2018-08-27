Party disciplinary regulations revised

Home » Nation

THE Communist Party of China Central Committee has published a revised 142-clause set of regulations on CPC disciplinary action, demanding its full implementation.

A circular issued by the CPC Central Committee said the regulations were first introduced in October 2015, playing a key role in upholding the CPC Constitution and other intra-Party regulations, ensuring intra-Party discipline, and exercising strict self-governance of the Party.

The circular said revisions had been made after the 19th CPC National Congress, which put discipline in the overall strategy of Party building in the new era and content related to discipline in the CPC Constitution was augmented.

The regulations fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, it said.

Tightening political discipline and rules, the regulations aim at resolutely upholding the core status of General Secretary Xi in the CPC Central Committee and the entire Party, and upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, the circular said.

The regulations focus on solving problems and tighten the institutional cage on prominent issues concerning Party self-governance. The circular demanded Party committees at all levels enhance discipline education and let the “discipline of iron” be internalized by cadres as their daily routine and voluntary observation.

The Party’s disciplinary bodies at all levels were asked to strengthen supervision to let the system “have teeth” and for discipline to “carry electricity” and strive for greater progress in exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party.