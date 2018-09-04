Advanced Search

September 4, 2018

Peace, development focus

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday reiterated the country’s commitments to peace and development, which are “the call of the times.”

“China takes it as its mission to make new and even greater contribution to mankind,” the Chinese leader said, adding that the country is ready to work with international partners in building the Belt and Road.

China will also get actively involved in global governance and stay committed to the vision of consultation, cooperation and benefit for all in global governance, Xi asserted.

“We firmly believe that peace and development are the theme and the call of the times.”

