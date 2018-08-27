Pest-recognizing app

Home » Nation

A PEST-RECOGNIZING application developed by the Hefei Intelligent Machine Institute with the Chinese Academy of Sciences has tested successful for recognizing more than 50 varieties of rice pests. Xie Chengjun with the program said the application developed with artificial intelligence technology and a database of 1 million pictures of pests could immediately match the photo with pictures in its memory, diagnose pest types and give tips on how to accurately use pesticide to control the damage.