Principal fired

September 5, 2018

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 5, 2018 | Print Edition

A kindergarten principal in south China’s Shenzhen City trying to liven up a formal back-to-school ceremony with a racy pole dancer was fired after angry parents lit up social media with complaints. The Xinshahui Kindergarten marked the start of the school year on Monday as usual with a ceremony that included the risque pole dance, which cost principal Lai Rong her job. Lai apologized for the “horrific viewing experience” but education authorities decided to fire her.

