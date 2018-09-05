The story appears on
Page A6
September 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Principal fired
A kindergarten principal in south China’s Shenzhen City trying to liven up a formal back-to-school ceremony with a racy pole dancer was fired after angry parents lit up social media with complaints. The Xinshahui Kindergarten marked the start of the school year on Monday as usual with a ceremony that included the risque pole dance, which cost principal Lai Rong her job. Lai apologized for the “horrific viewing experience” but education authorities decided to fire her.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.