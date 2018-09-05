Principal fired

Home » Nation

A kindergarten principal in south China’s Shenzhen City trying to liven up a formal back-to-school ceremony with a racy pole dancer was fired after angry parents lit up social media with complaints. The Xinshahui Kindergarten marked the start of the school year on Monday as usual with a ceremony that included the risque pole dance, which cost principal Lai Rong her job. Lai apologized for the “horrific viewing experience” but education authorities decided to fire her.