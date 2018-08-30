Professor held in HK over grisly wife killing

Home » Nation

A UNIVERSITY of Hong Kong professor has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife after police found a body stuffed in a suitcase in his office, the latest grisly murder to transfix the Chinese city.

Officers discovered the body of a woman, wearing only her underwear and with electric wire around her neck, hidden in a suitcase inside a large wooden box in the office of 53-year-old Cheung Kie-chung.

The associate professor from the Department of Mechanical Engineering had reported his wife missing on August 20, saying she had not returned home after an argument.

Police said they became suspicious of Cheung after CCTV footage failed to show his wife leaving their home, while Cheung was seen moving a large wooden box out of the premises. On Tuesday afternoon police searched Cheung’s office, a five-minute drive from the dormitory where he lives with his wife and children.

“There was blood seeping out from the suitcase and it stank,” Superintendent Law Kwok-hoi told reporters. He said the victim might have been strangled, but the identity and the cause of death still needed to be confirmed by a post-mortem.

Law said Cheung told investigators he had a dispute with his wife on the night she disappeared over toilet hygiene.