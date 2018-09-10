Advanced Search

Public donations top US$11b

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Public donations topped 75.5 billion yuan (US$11.1 billion) in China in 2017. The figure was announced by the MCA at a meeting on working experience exchanges between charities. China has 4,774 registered charities, among which 1,293 were qualified to raise funds from the public. The ministry said that 206 foundations gave over 4.8 billion yuan of financial aid to poverty-stricken areas and people in 2016 and 2017.

Nation
