The story appears on
Page A6
September 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Public donations top US$11b
Public donations topped 75.5 billion yuan (US$11.1 billion) in China in 2017. The figure was announced by the MCA at a meeting on working experience exchanges between charities. China has 4,774 registered charities, among which 1,293 were qualified to raise funds from the public. The ministry said that 206 foundations gave over 4.8 billion yuan of financial aid to poverty-stricken areas and people in 2016 and 2017.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.