China is looking to improve online access to public legal services by making legal consultation and other services more available on mobile phones, the Ministry of Justice said. According to a guideline on promoting public legal services released by the ministry, more measures should be included on all platforms that provide public legal services, including hotlines for general doctors. By the end of 2019, all public legal services should be accessible online, and by the end of 2020, the platforms, which include offline, hotline and online services, must be totally integrated.