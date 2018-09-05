Quake jolts Xinjiang

Home » Nation

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake hit northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region yesterday morning, with no immediate casualties or damage to property reported, according to the local government.

The quake jolted Jiashi County in Kashgar Prefecture at 5:52am yesterday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. The epicenter was monitored at 39.51 degrees north latitude and 76.98 degrees east longitude, it added.