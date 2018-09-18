The story appears on
September 18, 2018
China has established a research institute for national parks in Xining, capital of northwestern Qinghai Province. The institute, believed to be the first of its kind, will focus its research on issues including biodiversity conservation, bearing capacity of the ecological environment and sustainable use of biological resources. The institute aims to build a system for monitoring and assessing the ecologic environment.
