Runaway fire suspect caught

Police yesterday caught a runaway suspect responsible for a deadly fire that has killed 20 in Harbin, capital of northeast Heilongjiang Province, last Saturday.

Police said the suspect, Li Yanbin, responsible for the hotel’s fire safety, fled after the fire broke out. Police offered up to 300,000 yuan (US$43,900) for tips of her whereabouts. An initial investigation blamed the fire safety for the accident.