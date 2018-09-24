The story appears on
Page A2
September 24, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
SVT program slammed for insulting China
THE Chinese Embassy in Stockholm strongly criticized the Swedish Television SVT for insulting China in its news program.
On Friday evening, “the SVT broadcast a Swedish news program which outrageously insulted China. The program leader Jesper Ronndahl made comments that amount to a gross insult to and a vicious attack on China and the Chinese people. We strongly condemn it, and have lodged a strong protest to SVT,” the Chinese embassy said through its spokesman on Saturday.
The SVT program and Ronndahl spread and advocated racism and xenophobia outright, and openly provoked and instigated racial hatred and confrontation targeting China and some other ethnic groups, the embassy said.
“The program also referred to a wrong map of China where China’s Taiwan Province and some parts of the Tibet region were missing, which severely infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the embassy added.
“The program breaks the basic moral principles of mankind, gravely challenges human conscience, and is a serious violation of media professional ethics,” the embassy said. “To think that such things could happen in Sweden, an advocate of ethnic equality!”
“Relevant program staff from SVT argued that this is an entertainment program, an argument which is totally unacceptable and we firmly reject it. We urge SVT and the program to immediately give an apology. We reserve the rights to take further actions,” the embassy added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.