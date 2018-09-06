The story appears on
September 6, 2018
Safety overhaul of ride-hailing firms on
Chinese regulators yesterday began a safety overhaul of the country’s ride-hailing and car-pooling service providers.
Within half a month, a multi-department inspection group including supervisors from the Ministry of Transport will examine the industry’s eight major players, including Didi Chuxing, for safety loopholes and problems concerning safety of passengers and the public.
The group began their in-house inspection yesterday at Didi, which had been ordered by authorities to rectify its operation to ensure the safety of its services after a second passenger murder this year.
Liu Xiaoming, the vice minister of transport and head of the inspection group, told Didi to fully cooperate with the inspection and be responsible for the people, industry and history.
“Have awe and respect in your heart, and do not cross the line before building a sustainable company,” Liu said.
Other online ride-hailing and car-pooling firms will be inspected by local officials under the guidance of provincial-level transport authorities.
