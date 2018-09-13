The story appears on
Related News
School dropout held for online fraud
The crackdown on online fraud has snared a fresh target — a 17-year-old junior high school dropout who pretended to be a billionaire, gave himself fake titles and posted Photshopped pictures of himself with world leaders.
Police in eastern China’s Shandong Province said they were investigating the suspect, identified by the surname Shi, who called himself the “Shi Runlong Jocker” on social media and claimed to be a Chinese New Zealander from Hong Kong.
Shi made false claims about his identity, including that he was a board member of the Japanese Red Cross Society and a director at a fictional Shandong Internet Economic Research Centre. He also circulated fake images of himself with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Shi is also accused of being responsible for a fake media article: the Xinhua news agency said it had discovered a fake article claiming to be from Xinhua that portrayed Shi as a poverty alleviation hero.
“Shi had paid people to write the fake articles and Photoshop fake pictures and posted online...We will punish those who spread rumors online with an adverse impact on the society,” the Jinan Public Security Bureau said on Weibo.
