Second Internet court opens in Beijing

China’s second Internet court opened in Beijing yesterday as authorities step up measures to protect business transactions, personal information, and intellectual property online.

The Beijing Internet Court is given the jurisdiction to handle certain types of Internet-related cases that should be tried by a primary-level people’s court in Beijing in the first instance. Disputes in online shopping, service contracts, lending, copyrights, domains are among the typical cases.

An Fengde, vice president of the Beijing Higher People’s Court, said the number of Internet-related cases has been rising rapidly over the past few years. In the first eight months this year, the city’s courts tried 37,631 such cases, up 24.4 percent compared with the same period last year, he added.

An said the new court would strengthen the online protection of digital assets, intellectual property, personal information, and business secrets as part of efforts to build a prosperous, orderly and safe cyberspace.

The court, located in Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park, is staffed with 38 judges with an average of 10 years trial experience and will be open 24 hours a day through its digital litigation platform.