The story appears on
Page A6
September 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Short circuit blamed for fire
A SHORT circuit has been blamed for a deadly hotel fire that killed 20 people in northeast Heilongjiang Province on August 25, investigators said yesterday.
At around 4am on the fateful day, a fan short-circuited, setting nearby plastic ornaments on fire at the Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel in Harbin, the provincial capital, according to the investigation team. The legal representative of the hotel has been detained while two hotel managers are under investigation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.