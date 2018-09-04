Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 4, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Short circuit blamed for fire

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

A SHORT circuit has been blamed for a deadly hotel fire that killed 20 people in northeast Heilongjiang Province on August 25, investigators said yesterday.

At around 4am on the fateful day, a fan short-circuited, setting nearby plastic ornaments on fire at the Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel in Harbin, the provincial capital, according to the investigation team. The legal representative of the hotel has been detained while two hotel managers are under investigation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿