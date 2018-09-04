Short circuit blamed for fire

Home » Nation

A SHORT circuit has been blamed for a deadly hotel fire that killed 20 people in northeast Heilongjiang Province on August 25, investigators said yesterday.

At around 4am on the fateful day, a fan short-circuited, setting nearby plastic ornaments on fire at the Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel in Harbin, the provincial capital, according to the investigation team. The legal representative of the hotel has been detained while two hotel managers are under investigation.