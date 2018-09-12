South Sudan peacekeepers

The story appears on
September 12, 2018
A GROUP of 165 Chinese peacekeepers left Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, for South Sudan yesterday on a one-year mission. The peacekeepers, consisting of a sapper team of 133 and a medical unit of 32, are the first group of a 331-strong battalion sent by China for the mission. The second group is scheduled to depart on September 23.
