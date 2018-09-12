Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 12, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

South Sudan peacekeepers

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 12, 2018 | Print Edition

A GROUP of 165 Chinese peacekeepers left Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, for South Sudan yesterday on a one-year mission. The peacekeepers, consisting of a sapper team of 133 and a medical unit of 32, are the first group of a 331-strong battalion sent by China for the mission. The second group is scheduled to depart on September 23.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿