Stricter Didi resumes late-night runs
Chinese ride-sharing platform Didi Chuxing yesterday resumed its late-night services with stricter driver qualification requirements in its efforts to enhance passenger safety.
Under a trial special operation plan, Didi’s Express and Premier drivers will be able to provide late-night trips only if they have a service record of more than 6 months and 1,000 safe trips among other requirements, according to a statement from the company.
Didi decided earlier this month to suspend its services between 11pm and 5am from September 8 to September 15 to prepare for safety upgrades.
The temporary suspension came after a female passenger was murdered by her Didi driver in August, the second such case in about three months, raising public concerns over the platform’s safety.
The Ministry of Transport, as well as local authorities, have urged Didi and its peers to conduct thorough safety checks of their services and called for more efficient and effective safety measures.
Besides enhanced emergency calls and stricter driver re-verification process, Didi began trialing audio recording of trips nationally on September 8, which it said has proved effective in reducing verbal harassment, conflicts and in supporting fair dispute resolution, and now covers 78.9 percent of all trips.
As China’s largest ride-hailing platform, Didi offers app-based transport options for 550 million users, with 30 million average rides per day.
