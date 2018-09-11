Submersible sets record

The story appears on
Page A6
September 11, 2018
China’s unmanned submersible Hailong 11000 has recently set a record by diving 5,630 meters below the sea surface during tests in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, the Ministry of Natural Resources said yesterday.
Carried by the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao, or Ocean No. 1, the submersible has completed a series of tasks underwater for 13 hours, including a 4-hour observation.
Chief scientist of the team, Li Huaiming, said that the recent sea tests showed the submersible performed well and had a good capability for deep-sea observation.
The name Hailong is Chinese for sea dragon. The submersible is a Chinese-developed remotely-operated vehicle able to work at a maximum depth of 11,000 meters below sea level. It will complete an 11,000-meter deep sea test by around 2020.
