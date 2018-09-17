Suspect arrested for crowd car crash

Home » Nation

A PROCURATORATE in central China’s Hunan Province has approved the arrest of a suspect who drove an SUV into a crowd for his involvement in a crime against public security.

Yang Zanyun, the suspect, drove a red SUV to deliberately crash into a crowd in a square in Hengdong County in Hunan on Wednesday, and continued his attack with a folding shovel and knife after the car stopped. A total of 12 people were killed and 43 injured.

Yang, 54, finished junior high school education and had three unsuccessful marriages.

In recent years, he survived by collecting interests from loans and had been jailed multiple times for crimes, including drug trafficking and extortion.

Authorities have paid close attention to the incident, and demanded a thorough investigation.

The injured have been treated in hospital and Xu Dazhe, the governor of Hunan, has visited them.