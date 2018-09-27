Taiwan spies warned over infiltration

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesman yesterday asked Taiwan’s relevant agencies to immediately stop any infiltration and sabotage of national security and ensure the personal safety of students from the mainland.

“For some time, Taiwan’s intelligence agencies have wantonly stolen intelligence as well as engaged in infiltration and sabotage activities,” said An Fengshan, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Through a special operation, national security organs have uncovered over 100 intelligence cases by Taiwan, An said. “These illegal activities will for sure receive severe punishments.”

The Chinese mainland has handled the cases in accordance with Chinese law, to safeguard the national security, regular cross-Strait communication and the legitimate interests of the compatriots on both sides, An added.

“Certain departments of Taiwan have denied the truth and confuse right and wrong, only to show they have a guilty conscience,” he said.

An stressed the mainland’s consistent active support of cross-Strait education exchanges and cooperation, as well as more contacts between young students of both sides.

Taiwan’s intelligence agencies using mean tricks on young mainland students studying in Taiwan have seriously undermined the interests of mainland students and cross-Strait education exchanges, An said.

Meanwhile, he reiterated China’s opposition to foreign interference on Taiwan affairs, saying the fate of the island should be decided by the 1.3 billion Chinese people living across the Taiwan Strait.

An was reacting to US President Donald Trump’s Taiwan policy, which was revealed partially in a recent book by Bob Woodward.

Describing Taiwan’s unification with the mainland as an unstoppable historic trend, An said: “Anyone trying to fight the trend by borrowing influence from foreign powers will ultimately harm the immediate interests of the Taiwan people.”

The status of Taiwan is an internal affair for China and “we firmly oppose any foreign interference,” said An. “While we will strive for the peaceful unification with utmost sincerity, we stand firm in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The spokesman also said China opposes any form of official or military contact between Taiwan and the United States.

On Tuesday, the US government informed Congress of its decision to sell weapons worth about US$330 million to Taiwan.

“Those who rely on foreigners to build themselves up and undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait will certainly pay a price for their deeds,” he said.

An also weighed in on a US State Department spokesman’s criticism on El Salvador’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with China, saying the US is adopting double standards and has violated its one-China policy.