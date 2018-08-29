The story appears on
Page A6
August 29, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Temperatures hit high
The national average temperature in China this summer reached 22 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1961, with 55 weather monitoring stations posting record high daily temperatures, a meteorological official said on Monday. Compared to normal years, the national average reading made from June to August 26 was 1 degree higher, while the summer high temperatures lasted longer, covered more areas and came along with more extreme weather this year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.