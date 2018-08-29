Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 29, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Temperatures hit high

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 29, 2018 | Print Edition

The national average temperature in China this summer reached 22 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1961, with 55 weather monitoring stations posting record high daily temperatures, a meteorological official said on Monday. Compared to normal years, the national average reading made from June to August 26 was 1 degree higher, while the summer high temperatures lasted longer, covered more areas and came along with more extreme weather this year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿