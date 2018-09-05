The story appears on
Terminus station of XRL officially opens
The mainland port area of Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, or XRL, was opened yesterday in an official ceremony.
The mainland port area will be managed according to laws of the Chinese mainland as well as a co-location arrangement, which was adopted by a session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee in December last year.
The XRL will see joint immigration checkpoints at the West Kowloon terminus, in the heart of Hong Kong, with a special port area patrolled by mainland security and subject to Chinese law. The station will officially open on September 23.
The Hong Kong section of the XRL, which will offer direct services from Hong Kong to 44 mainland destinations, is also set to start operation on September 23.
