Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 5, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Terminus station of XRL officially opens

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 5, 2018 | Print Edition

The mainland port area of Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, or XRL, was opened yesterday in an official ceremony.

The mainland port area will be managed according to laws of the Chinese mainland as well as a co-location arrangement, which was adopted by a session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee in December last year.

The XRL will see joint immigration checkpoints at the West Kowloon terminus, in the heart of Hong Kong, with a special port area patrolled by mainland security and subject to Chinese law. The station will officially open on September 23.

The Hong Kong section of the XRL, which will offer direct services from Hong Kong to 44 mainland destinations, is also set to start operation on September 23.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿