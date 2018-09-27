Ties with Maldives is built on equality

Home » Nation

CHINA said yesterday that its cooperation with the Maldives was built on equality, voluntariness and mutual benefits, and cannot be smeared by any individuals.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks when asked to comment on former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed’s recent claim that none of the China-Maldives projects “made business sense,” and that China “cannot foist infeasible projects on developing countries.”

Nasheed told Indian media that the new government of the island country will audit all infrastructure projects and that China will understand Maldives’ reason for doing it.

“Whether China-Maldives cooperation is feasible or brings mutual benefits to each other, the people of the two countries have the final say,” Geng said.

“The bilateral cooperation cannot be smeared by individuals,” he said.

“If there is any force that attempts to wantonly impair China’s interests out of political purposes, China will firmly oppose to it and resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”

Geng also said China is always sincere about improving relations with the Vatican and has done unremitting efforts in this regard.

China and the Vatican signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops last Saturday in Beijing.

The agreement represents important initial achievement in the process of improving bilateral relations, the spokesman said.