The story appears on
Page A3
September 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ties with Maldives is built on equality
CHINA said yesterday that its cooperation with the Maldives was built on equality, voluntariness and mutual benefits, and cannot be smeared by any individuals.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks when asked to comment on former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed’s recent claim that none of the China-Maldives projects “made business sense,” and that China “cannot foist infeasible projects on developing countries.”
Nasheed told Indian media that the new government of the island country will audit all infrastructure projects and that China will understand Maldives’ reason for doing it.
“Whether China-Maldives cooperation is feasible or brings mutual benefits to each other, the people of the two countries have the final say,” Geng said.
“The bilateral cooperation cannot be smeared by individuals,” he said.
“If there is any force that attempts to wantonly impair China’s interests out of political purposes, China will firmly oppose to it and resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”
Geng also said China is always sincere about improving relations with the Vatican and has done unremitting efforts in this regard.
China and the Vatican signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops last Saturday in Beijing.
The agreement represents important initial achievement in the process of improving bilateral relations, the spokesman said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.