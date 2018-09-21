Advanced Search

September 21, 2018

Twin satellites launched

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

China on Wednesday successfully sent twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into space on a single carrier rocket.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 10:07pm. It was the 285th mission of the Long March rocket series. The satellites are the 37th and 38th editions of the BeiDou navigation system. After a series of tests, they will work with 12 BeiDou-3 satellites already in orbit. The satellites will provide danger alerts and navigation services for global users.

