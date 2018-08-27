Advanced Search

August 27, 2018

Twin-satellite launch

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 27, 2018 | Print Edition

China on Saturday sent twin BeiDou navigation satellites into space on a single carrier rocket. The Long March-3B carrier rocket lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province at 7:52am. It was the 283rd mission of the Long March rocket series. The twin satellites entered orbit more than three hours after the launch. After a series of tests, they will work together with 10 other BeiDou-3 satellites already in orbit.

