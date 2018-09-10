Advanced Search

September 10, 2018

US$22.7m for disaster relief

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 10, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s central government has distributed funds totaling 155 million yuan (about US$22.7 million) to areas hit by floods or mud slides to help local disaster relief efforts, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The funds were allocated for Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the ministry said.

