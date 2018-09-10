The story appears on
September 10, 2018
US$22.7m for disaster relief
China’s central government has distributed funds totaling 155 million yuan (about US$22.7 million) to areas hit by floods or mud slides to help local disaster relief efforts, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The funds were allocated for Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the ministry said.
