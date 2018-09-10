Use of renewable energy up

The story appears on
Page A6
September 10, 2018
Beijing has seen a rapid growth in the use of renewable energy as the country moves toward a clean-energy economy. Beijing utilized renewable energy equivalent to 5.43 million tons of standard coal, or 7.6 percent of the city’s total energy consumption last year, according to Beijing Commission of Development and Reform. The city has pledged to lift the share of renewable energy to at least 8 percent by 2020.
