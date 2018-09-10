Advanced Search

September 10, 2018

Use of renewable energy up

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Beijing has seen a rapid growth in the use of renewable energy as the country moves toward a clean-energy economy. Beijing utilized renewable energy equivalent to 5.43 million tons of standard coal, or 7.6 percent of the city’s total energy consumption last year, according to Beijing Commission of Development and Reform. The city has pledged to lift the share of renewable energy to at least 8 percent by 2020.

