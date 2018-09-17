The story appears on
Victims of fundraising scams to be registered
The Ministry of Public Security has started registering investors of 50 illegal fundraising cases involving online peer-to-peer lending platforms to better protect their legitimate interests.
Investors of these platforms can register their information and obtain the latest development of related cases at http://ecidcwc.mps.gov.cn.
Public security authorities will ensure utmost transparency in their investigation and do their best to recover the investors’ losses, an official with the ministry’s economic crime department said in Beijing.
Registration will open for investors of more cases, the official added.
China began to tighten its crackdown on illegal fundraising early this year to fend off financial risks, with online lending being one of the key fields that will be put under greater scrutiny.
