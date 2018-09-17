Waste smuggling drive

Home » Nation

Chinese customs launched an orchestrated action on Friday against solid waste smuggling in the latest move to curb the inflow of “overseas trash” and protect the environment.

The action busted 62 smuggling groups and led to the arrest of 243 suspects, with nearly 600,000 tons of smuggled solid waste seized, according to the General Administration of Customs. This was the fourth such action GAC has taken this year as the country intensified its crackdown on solid waste smuggling, it said.