Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Waste smuggling drive

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 17, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese customs launched an orchestrated action on Friday against solid waste smuggling in the latest move to curb the inflow of “overseas trash” and protect the environment.

The action busted 62 smuggling groups and led to the arrest of 243 suspects, with nearly 600,000 tons of smuggled solid waste seized, according to the General Administration of Customs. This was the fourth such action GAC has taken this year as the country intensified its crackdown on solid waste smuggling, it said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿