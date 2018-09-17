The story appears on
Page A6
September 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Waste smuggling drive
Chinese customs launched an orchestrated action on Friday against solid waste smuggling in the latest move to curb the inflow of “overseas trash” and protect the environment.
The action busted 62 smuggling groups and led to the arrest of 243 suspects, with nearly 600,000 tons of smuggled solid waste seized, according to the General Administration of Customs. This was the fourth such action GAC has taken this year as the country intensified its crackdown on solid waste smuggling, it said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.