September 21, 2018
Western China fair
A TOTAL of 90 countries and regions sent delegations to participate in the 17th Western China International Fair that opened in Chengdu City yesterday. The latest technology, products, and development trends in fields, including artificial intelligence, military-civilian integration, intelligent manufacturing and energy conservation and environmental protection, will be highlighted during the five-day event, according to the expo affairs bureau of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
