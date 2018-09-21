Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Western China fair

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A TOTAL of 90 countries and regions sent delegations to participate in the 17th Western China International Fair that opened in Chengdu City yesterday. The latest technology, products, and development trends in fields, including artificial intelligence, military-civilian integration, intelligent manufacturing and energy conservation and environmental protection, will be highlighted during the five-day event, according to the expo affairs bureau of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿