XRL terminus station opens to public

The Hong Kong West Kowloon Station (WKS) terminus to the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) opened for public visit on Saturday.

The WKS features four underground floors, designed for ticket hall, arrival level, departure level and platforms.

A co-location arrangement will be carried out at the station to maximize convenience for passengers.

A visitor surnamed Hung, who often travels to Xiamen in Fujian Province to visit relatives, was satisfied with the co-location arrangement. “We can go to Xiamen through a direct access. We no longer need to transfer to Shenzhen first,” said Hung’s wife, who visited the station with her husband.

The high-speed train, named Vibrant Express, has a metallic silver covering the body, with white and red waves on both sides of each carriage.

The Hong Kong Section of the XRL is set to be commissioned on September 23.