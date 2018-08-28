Xi stresses Belt and Road is not a ‘China club’

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday insisted that the thorough and solid cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative will benefit people in the countries involved and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi was addressing a symposium held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the fifth anniversary of the initiative.

In the autumn of 2013, Xi proposed the building of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road — the Belt and Road Initiative for short — while visiting Kazakhstan and Indonesia, respectively.

The Chinese leader pointed out that the initiative was not just about economic cooperation but also an important pathway to improve global development patterns and global governance and promote the healthy development of economic globalization.

“The broad support for the Belt and Road Initiative shows the aspiration of countries involved, developing countries in particular, for peace and development,” Xi said, noting the Belt and Road is an initiative for economic cooperation, instead of a geopolitical alliance or military league, and it is an open and inclusive process rather than an exclusive bloc or “China club.”

“It does not differentiate countries by ideology nor play the zero-sum game. As long as countries are willing to join, they are welcome,” Xi said.

He stressed that the initiative serves as a solution for China to participate in global opening-up and cooperation, improve global economic governance, promote common development and prosperity, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

China’s trade with Belt and Road countries has exceeded US$5 trillion and outward direct investment has amounted to more than US$60 billion, creating over 200,000 local jobs, the president said.

The next priority of jointly advancing the initiative is to realize its high-quality development, he added.

Xi asked for efforts to push for progress in Belt and Road projects, especially those delivering real benefits to local people, and keep expanding the market while maintaining the balance of trade.

He advocated a policy system on financial support for the initiative and encouraged non-governmental funds to invest in infrastructure and resource development projects in Belt and Road countries.

Work should be done to boost exchanges in areas of education, science, technology, culture, sports, tourism, health and archeology, the president said.

Xi ordered authorities to regulate investment activities and pay attention to forestalling risks overseas.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the importance of intensifying the CPC’s leadership over the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative.