Xi stresses role of aesthetic education

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday stressed the importance of doing a good job of strengthening aesthetic education to ensure the healthy growth of the country’s youth, both physically and mentally.

Xi made the remarks in a letter replying to eight senior professors with the Central Academy of Fine Arts who wrote to him about China’s aesthetic education.

In his letter, Xi expressed appreciation for their contributions and achievements in both aesthetic education and fine arts. Noting that aesthetic education plays an important role in shaping a more beautiful mind, Xi said it is necessary to improve it, as the professors had suggested.

First founded in 1918 on the initiative of renowned Chinese educator Cai Yuanpei, the CAFA is China’s first modern school specialized in fine arts. The academy is celebrating its centenary this year.