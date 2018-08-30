The story appears on
Xi urges China, Africa youth to push BRI
PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has called on young people to take an active part in the Belt and Road Initiative, support solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
Xi made the statement in reply to a letter from participants of the International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage along the Silk Road, held in the cities of Changsha and Nanjing in May.
Xi pointed out that the BRI has transformed from an idea and vision to action and reality, and yielded fruitful achievements since he put forward the idea five years ago, and this was not possible without the warm response and active participation of young people.
Noting that the BRI has injected strong impetus in China-Africa cooperation, he told them that Chinese and African leaders will discuss friendly cooperation and development under new circumstances at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to be held next week.
The president said young people are the future of a nation, and youth from China and Africa represent the future of China-Africa friendship.
He urged the youngsters to engage in more cultural exchanges, continue active participation in the building of the Belt and Road, and carry on traditional friendship between China and African countries.
He also encouraged them to play their part in jointly building an even stronger community with a shared future for China and Africa and a community with a shared future for mankind.
A total of 73 young representatives from 51 countries attended the youth forum. Some of them wrote a letter to Xi about their experiences at the forum and ideas on the BRI, China-Africa cooperation and youth exchanges.
