Xi urges joint efforts on digital economy

Home » Nation

President Xi Jinping yesterday stressed that China is willing to share the development opportunities in the digital economy with other countries and called for joint efforts in promoting artificial intelligence for the benefit of mankind.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which opened in Shanghai.

Xi pointed out that the new generation of AI is experiencing robust growth globally, injecting new impetus to economic and social development and changing the patterns of work and life in a profound way.

To seize the development opportunity of AI and cope with new issues in fields including law, security, employment, ethics and governance requires deepened international cooperation and discussion, Xi said.

China is ready to work with other countries in the field of AI to jointly promote development, safeguard security and share the results, the president said, highlighting expectations on cooperation in technology exchange, data sharing, application markets and other areas.

Xi extended a warm welcome to the participants and called on them to build consensus through in-depth exchanges and jointly push forward AI for the benefit of mankind.

Xi’s letter was read out at the WAIC opening ceremony by Li Qiang, Shanghai’s Party secretary.

Li noted that Xi’s letter pointed out a clear direction for the swift and healthy development of AI.

Vice Premier Liu He attended the opening forum and delivered a speech. Xi’s letter shows that the Chinese government attaches great importance to this conference and the development of AI, Liu said.

The three-day conference has attracted experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from nearly 40 countries and regions. More than 200 top companies in AI are participating in the conference and the exhibition.