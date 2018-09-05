Xi’s ‘work together toward prosperity’ vision hailed

Home » Nation

POLITICAL observers, policy researchers and experts on international affairs spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s speech at a high-level meeting between Chinese and African leaders.

They believe the speech pointed out the direction for African countries’ participation in building the Belt and Road and joining hands with China for a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.

In the keynote speech themed “walk together toward prosperity” on Monday, Xi said China stands ready to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with African countries to build a road of high-quality development that is suited to national conditions, inclusive and beneficial to all.

Constantinos Berhe Tesfu, professor of public policy at the Addis Ababa University, said Ethiopia is a beneficiary of China-Africa cooperation.

The building of industrial parks in Ethiopia and expansion of the Bole International Airport in the capital can be attributed to the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

Gedion Jalata, CEO of the Center for Excellence International Consult in Ethiopia, said the BRI offered African countries diversified choices on their paths of development, provided more opportunities to countries in the aspects of capital and experience, and strengthened links between Africa and China on trade and investment.

Blandina Kilama, a senior researcher at the Policy Research for Development in Tanzania, said more Chinese entrepreneurs have come to invest in Tanzania in recent years, creating many jobs for locals.

Historical experience shows that it is in the interests of Tanzania to consolidate cooperation with China, she said.

Tanzanian lawmaker Dalaly Kafumu said the key to the deepening of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation is that China does not attach political strings to its assistance.

He believes the increasingly close trade between China and Africa will bring more opportunities to Africans.

The building of interconnectivity helps African countries to alleviate poverty and move toward modernization, while it also encourages Chinese companies to go abroad, said Denise Kodhe, executive director of the Institute for Democracy and Leadership in Africa, a Kenyan think tank.

China understands the fact that each country has its own national conditions and adopts its own political system; and it is even more aware that one cannot impose its own political system and development path upon others — something Western countries lack, said Pedzisai Ruhanya, director of Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.

Charles Onunaiju, director of the Center for China Studies in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, said Xi encourages two-way investment between Chinese and African enterprises, which is exciting. It is foreseeable that as more Chinese companies invest in Africa and introduce technology and management experience to local firms, the latter will gain great benefits.