September 21, 2018
Page A6
September 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Zhejiang tops in rooftop solar energy
Eastern Zhejiang Province has led the country in encouraging the use of rooftop solar systems on residential houses in efforts to boost the environment-friendly new energy.
Figures from the provincial development and reform commission suggested that 7.22 million kilowatts out of the province’s combined solar power capacity of 10.6 million kw were generated by solar power systems installed on residential rooftops at the end of August.
Cai Gang, deputy director of the commission, said solar energy has been designated as the main source of renewable energy in Zhejiang. It has become an effective substitute power source when electricity consumption peaks.
The provincial government encouraged the use of solar energy this year with subsidies of 0.32 yuan (5 US cents) per kw-hour of residential electricity generated by household solar power.
The commission said that with the incentive, in the first eight months alone, 121,000 households installed the rooftop solar system. During the same period, 572,000kw out of the province’s 2.3 million kw newly installed rooftop solar power capacity were added by residential solar systems.
