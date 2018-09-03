Advanced Search

September 3, 2018

18 injured in protests

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 3, 2018 | Print Edition

Eighteen people were injured as the anti-migrant far-right and counter-protesters held opposing rallies in the German city of Chemnitz, which was hit by xenophobic demonstrations last week. According to police estimates, more than 11,000 demonstrators turned up for the separate protests.

