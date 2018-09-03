The story appears on
Page A9
September 3, 2018
18 injured in protests
Eighteen people were injured as the anti-migrant far-right and counter-protesters held opposing rallies in the German city of Chemnitz, which was hit by xenophobic demonstrations last week. According to police estimates, more than 11,000 demonstrators turned up for the separate protests.
