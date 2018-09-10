20 die in plane crash

Home » World

A commercial plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan yesterday and killed 20 people, a local official said.

The 19-seater commercial Baby Air plane had been traveling from the capital, Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, said. Officials were investigating the cause of the crash. Among the dead were at least three children, authorities said. The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition, Aguek said.