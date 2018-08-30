300 sea turtles die

Home » World

About 300 sea turtles have died on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast after they were trapped in an abandoned illegal fishing net. The office for environmental protection said in a statement on Tuesday the Olive Ridley turtles drowned after getting caught in the net. The endangered turtles were badly decomposed when found in the water near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. They had been dead for about eight days when local residents reported them.