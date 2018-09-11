Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 11, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

44 die in quake

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 11, 2018 | Print Edition

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in northern Japan last week rose to 44, with 660 injured, the government said yesterday, as electricity supply remained short and top automaker Toyota suspended work at most of its assembly plants.

The 6.7-magnitude quake on Thursday temporarily paralyzed the island of Hokkaido, cutting off access by air and train and knocking out power to an island the size of Austria. About 2,500 people remain in evacuation centers, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, after landslides buried houses and rain at the weekend loosened soil in a further threat to unstable houses.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿